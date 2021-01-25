Understanding Core-Collapse Supernovae: Simulations and Observations

Core-collapse supernovae (CCSNe) provide a multi-physics laboratory for high-energy astronomy, yet their explosion mechanism remains tenuously understood. Joint theoretical and observational efforts are required to resolve the CCSNe problem. We provide observational insight into gravitational wave and neutrino signatures from detailed three-dimensional core-collapse supernovae simulations spanning a broad suite of progenitor masses. Current and next-generation detectors will be sensitive to such events within our galaxy. Simultaneous detection of both components will explore the large- and small-scale physical motions of the exploder, provide insight into the physics of the forming neutrino star, and illuminate the mechanism of explosion. Additionally, we provide some of the first estimates of gravitational waveforms from neutrino asymmetries in addition to matter motions. Synergistic detection of gravitational waves and neutrinos will provide physical information about supernovae evolution otherwise opaque to our efforts.