RAISIN is an anagram for SN IA in the IR. Using the Hubble Space Telescope, the RAISIN team has made observations of 47 spectroscopically-confirmed SN Ia in the rest frame infrared in the redshift range from z=0.3 to z = 0.6. These supernovae were discovered with PanSTARRS or the Dark Energy Survey, which also supplied well-sampled optical light curves. We have now completed the analysis of the data and will present cosmological results for this unique sample. Near infrared observations are less vulnerable to the effects of dust absorption and SN Ia are more nearly standard candles when observed at rest frame infrared wavelengths. These are important in reducing systematic errors in cosmological inferences. Although this sample is small, the Roman Space Telescope will produce copious samples for high-precision cosmology in the not-too-distant future.