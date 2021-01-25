Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Jan 11, 2021

Cosmological Results with UNITY 1.5: Confronting Supernova Cosmology’s Statistical and Systematic Uncertainties in an Updated, Unified Bayesian Framework

Presentation #310.02 in the session “Cosmology 1”.

by D. Rubin
Published onJan 11, 2021
Cosmological Results with UNITY 1.5: Confronting Supernova Cosmology’s Statistical and Systematic Uncertainties in an Updated, Unified Bayesian Framework

We present cosmological results from an updated version of the UNITY (Unified Nonlinear Inference for Type-Ia cosmologY) Bayesian SN cosmology framework. The new UNITY 1.5 regresses on the true amount of dust extinction and intrinsic color for each supernova and has a more precise and flexible model for selection effects. This model enables UNITY to blindly recover the selection function of a SN survey, although more precise constraints can be realized with external efficiency information. We combine with external cosmological probes and show cosmological constraints.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with