Cosmological Results with UNITY 1.5: Confronting Supernova Cosmology’s Statistical and Systematic Uncertainties in an Updated, Unified Bayesian Framework

We present cosmological results from an updated version of the UNITY (Unified Nonlinear Inference for Type-Ia cosmologY) Bayesian SN cosmology framework. The new UNITY 1.5 regresses on the true amount of dust extinction and intrinsic color for each supernova and has a more precise and flexible model for selection effects. This model enables UNITY to blindly recover the selection function of a SN survey, although more precise constraints can be realized with external efficiency information. We combine with external cosmological probes and show cosmological constraints.