Abstract
Published on Jan 11, 2021

Star Formation in Super Star Clusters from the local Universe to high redshift

Presentation #311.01 in the session “Star-forming Regions at Distant Galaxies”.

by R. Chávez, G. Bruzual, R. A. González-Lópezlira, S. Lizano, and V. Lora
Over the last decade we have performed a series of spectroscopic and photometric studies of the kinematics and energetics of massive star formation, form the local example of 30 Dor to high redshift (z ~ 3). In this talk I will review our main findings on the star formation in the context of Super Star Clusters and its influence on the interstellar medium. I will argue that Super Star Clusters are an excellent laboratory to study the evolution of the Universe.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
