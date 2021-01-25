Star Formation in Super Star Clusters from the local Universe to high redshift

Over the last decade we have performed a series of spectroscopic and photometric studies of the kinematics and energetics of massive star formation, form the local example of 30 Dor to high redshift (z ~ 3). In this talk I will review our main findings on the star formation in the context of Super Star Clusters and its influence on the interstellar medium. I will argue that Super Star Clusters are an excellent laboratory to study the evolution of the Universe.