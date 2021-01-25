Dust attenuation (nebular and stellar) measurement of high-redshift dwarf galaxies:

The important contribution of faint star-forming galaxies (i.e., dwarf galaxies) in the cosmic star formation rate density, makes them a primary target of the future surveys. However, observational limitations do not allow for strong constrains on their dust attenuation and thus their intrinsic star formation rate. In addition, the dust correction relations extensively used for brighter galaxies may not work for fainter galaxies as some recent hydro-dynamical simulations show that these objects follow a divergent path of star formation history. We exploit two large HST surveys of WFC3 Infrared Spectroscopic Parallel Survey (WISP) and Hubble Frontier Field (HFF) - targeting a broad range of high-redshift dwarf galaxies - to do a comprehensive measurement of dust attenuation of these low-mass sources. We conduct a spectroscopic survey of ultra-faint lensed dwarf galaxies from HFF at z=1-3 using MOSFIRE on Keck. In addition, WISP suited for probing rarer, higher-mass dwarf galaxies (emission-line selected sources with faint continuum) will complement these magnified observations. In the near future, JWST and the Roman Space Telescope providing space-based spectroscopy will measure emission lines for thousands of galaxies including vast majority of dwarf galaxies at high-redshifts. This will enable us to measure the dust attenuation for a large sample of low-mass star-forming galaxies at high redshifts.