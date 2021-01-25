Protoplanetary Disks Have Dynamic X-rays and Chemistry

X-ray emission from T-Tauri stars is known to drive the chemical evolution in the star’s surrounding protoplanetary disk. Typically X-ray emission, and therefore disk ionization levels, is considered constant on time scales less then thousands of years. However, T-Tauri stars are known to be X-ray variable on short times scales (days to weeks) via X-ray flaring events. We model the chemical responses to flares over the course of 100 years. Flares have both a cumulative impact on disk chemistry, resulting in a new pseudo steady state, and a short-term impact, resulting in stochastic abundances on observationally relevant time scales (days to weeks).