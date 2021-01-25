Skip to main content
Published on Jan 11, 2021

Shock Interaction/Breakout Explorer (SIBEX)

Presentation #315.03 in the session “The Promise of New Technology for High Energy Astrophysics”.

by P. Roming, A. Bayless, P. Brown, M. Davis, J. Echon, C. Fryer, M. Galeazzi, P. Young, and SIBEX Team
Published onJan 11, 2021
We are performing a concept and feasibility study for a future mission that would perform wide-field X-ray imaging and localization, coupled with rapid far-UV follow-up, in order to probe the earliest manifestations of transient astrophysical events. Some of these transient sources include the shock breakout (SBO) of core-collapse supernovae, shock interaction of Type Ia SNe with a companion, electromagnetic counterparts to gravitational wave sources (e.g., kilonovae), tidal disruption events, cataclysmic variables, X-ray transients, and flaring from exoplanet host stars. We discuss the science objectives of the mission in the context of electromagnetic and multi-messenger astrophysics, as well as the overall mission concept and corresponding instrumentation.

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with