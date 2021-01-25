AMEGO: Exploring the Extreme Multimessenger Universe

The All-sky Medium Energy Gamma-ray Observatory (AMEGO) is a probe class mission concept that will provide essential contributions to multimessenger astrophysics in the next decade. By observing gamma-ray emissions from particle accelerators and sources of gravitational waves and astrophysical neutrinos, AMEGO will further our understanding of the origin of cosmic messengers and extreme environments. AMEGO operates both as a Compton and pair telescope to achieve unprecedented sensitivity between 200 keV and 10 GeV. The instrument will be comprised of four subsystems: a double-sided silicon tracker, a segmented CZT calorimeter, a segmented CsI calorimeter, and a plastic anticoincidence shield. In this presentation we will give an overview of the AMEGO mission.