Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Jan 11, 2021

AMEGO: Exploring the Extreme Multimessenger Universe

Presentation #315.04 in the session “The Promise of New Technology for High Energy Astrophysics”.

by C. Kierans and the AMEGO Team
Published onJan 11, 2021
AMEGO: Exploring the Extreme Multimessenger Universe

The All-sky Medium Energy Gamma-ray Observatory (AMEGO) is a probe class mission concept that will provide essential contributions to multimessenger astrophysics in the next decade. By observing gamma-ray emissions from particle accelerators and sources of gravitational waves and astrophysical neutrinos, AMEGO will further our understanding of the origin of cosmic messengers and extreme environments. AMEGO operates both as a Compton and pair telescope to achieve unprecedented sensitivity between 200 keV and 10 GeV. The instrument will be comprised of four subsystems: a double-sided silicon tracker, a segmented CZT calorimeter, a segmented CsI calorimeter, and a plastic anticoincidence shield. In this presentation we will give an overview of the AMEGO mission.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with