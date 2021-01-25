Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Jan 11, 2021

Efficiency Modeling for an Ultra-wideband Receiver for the Green Bank Telescope

Presentation #316.02 in the session “Radio and mm Instrumentation and Surveys”.

by M. T. Harris and S. White
Published onJan 11, 2021
Efficiency Modeling for an Ultra-wideband Receiver for the Green Bank Telescope

This project simulates the S11 and efficiency of an ultra-wideband receiver for the GBT under various material conditions of the feed’s quartz window. The goal was to improve the impedance match across the window by reducing the thickness of high-dielectric quartz needed to meet the strength requirements of the system. Instead, an intermediate layer of low-dielectric support foam sandwiched between two thin layers of quartz was used to improve power transmission without compromising feed efficiency. The support foam was tested at two thicknesses and two locations within the mouth of the feed horn, testing five values of the dielectric constant of the foam at each thickness and location. It was ultimately determined that the location of the window within the horn is a more significant factor than either the thickness or dielectric constant of the foam; a low dielectric foam at a thickness of two inches at the location of the feed’s thermal gap provides comparably improved S11 results relative to a window with one inch thick foam under the same conditions, but a much greater and more stable improvement to the overall efficiency of the feed.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with