Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Jan 11, 2021

Investigating Spectral Peculiarities in the Lowest-mass Planet Hosts

Presentation #317.07 in the session “Exoplanet Populations: Observations and Demographics”.

by C. A. Theissen, D. Bardalez Gagliuffi, E. Gonzales, E. Newton, J. Gagné, A. Burgasser, Q. Konopacky, J. Faherty, T. Boyajian, C. Hsu, A. Mann, P. Muirhead, and J. Skinner
Published onJan 11, 2021
Investigating Spectral Peculiarities in the Lowest-mass Planet Hosts

Exoplanets have been found in abundance over the past two decades, with the lowest-mass stars found to have the highest likelihood of harboring terrestrial planets. However, planet statistics around the lowest-mass stars (>M5) are not well constrained, with a handful of discoveries hinting that planets may be plentiful at the bottom of the main sequence (e.g., TRAPPIST-1, Teegarden’s Star). The two lowest-mass planet hosts also show signatures of low surface gravity although their kinematics are consistent with older stellar populations. We propose to improve the sample by characterizing the lowest-mass stars targeted by TESS and Kepler/K2 to investigate the role of gravity. We will do this by obtaining NASA IRTF SpeX spectra for a 30 pc volume limited sample of all the ultracool dwarfs (>M5) targeted by TESS and Kepler/K2. Using this volume limited sample, we will develop a hierarchical Bayesian framework to test the correlation between gravity classification and planet hosts.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with