NINE Virtual Radio Astronomy Hub for Costa Rica and the Central America Region

The creation of a pipeline of students, faculty, and professionals is key for the development of radio astronomy as an international effort. NRAO seeks to create and foster interest in radio astronomy with the establishment of national radio astronomy hubs via the NINE program. This year, the target country is Costa Rica, with the help of Alpha-Cen an NGO dedicated to promoting Astrophysics and Astronomy in the Central America and Caribbean region, with its international connections and nature, we can expand the reach of the Hub’s programs and courses, which include: Introductory Courses to Radio Astronomy, Scientific Computing with Python, Data Science, Machine Learning, and hardware interaction with Raspberry Pi.