Understanding the Misconception of Professional Astronomy by Middle and High School Students

Many young people engage in an undergraduate course in astronomy then they realize that is not exactly what they expected. The purpose of this research was to identify what they expect in an astronomy course and track the influential aspect in those expectations. An extensive and detailed questionnaire was applied to over two hundred students, age group between twelve and seventeen years old. The analysis of the data shows that misconception about professional astronomy generates false expectation that leads to two major impacts, either disappointment by those who have engaged in astronomy undergrad or non-engagement by those who would fit in the program.