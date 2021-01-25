Methods for Retention and Promoting Self-Efficacy in Secondary Students in Astronomical Research

In this work, a cohort of high school teachers participating in the NASA/IPAC Teacher Archive Research Program (NITARP) analyzed data pertaining to recruitment and retention of student mentees. While part of the NITARP program, each participating teacher identified, through multiple recruitment methods, several students of varying educational and personal backgrounds for participation. The students selected for the program and the mechanisms by which they were mentored was analyzed via student demographic and perception surveys. Strategies ascertained allow for pedagogical guidance to promote astronomical research resilience in students, applicable to the educational community as a whole.

This research was made possible through the NASA/IPAC Teacher Archive Research Program (NITARP) and was funded by the NASA Astrophysics Data Program.