Uncovering Metal-Poor Stars in HETDEX: Using an Unbiased Dark Energy Experiment for Galactic Archaeology

The Hobby-Eberly Telescope Dark Energy Experiment (HETDEX) is an unbiased, massively-multiplexed spectroscopic survey, designed to measure the expansion history of the universe through low-resolution (R~750) spectra of Lyman Alpha Emitters. In its search for these galaxies, HETDEX will also observe up to 106 stars. In this poster, I present the first stellar value added catalog within the internal second data release of the HETDEX Survey (HDR2). This new catalog contains 120,571 low-resolution spectra for 98,736 unique stars between 10< G <22 mag mostly at high Galactic latitudes. With these low-resolution spectra, I also present how we constrain the kinematics of these stars. Since these radial velocities obtained here are for faint (G≥16) stars, they will be complimentary to Gaia. Using t-Distributed Stochastic Neighbor Embedding (tSNE), I also demonstrate that the HETDEX spectra can be used to determine a star’s Teff, and log g and its [Fe/H]. Using tSNE, I uncover hundreds of newly discovered metal-poor stars, which can be used to study the Galactic halo in an unbiased way.