Adding Low-Mass Galaxies to the Baryonic Tully-Fisher Relation

An outstanding question in extragalactic astronomy is whether dwarf galaxies follow the baryonic Tully-Fisher relation. We have modeled the rotation curves for 14 nearby, very low-mass, dwarf galaxies from the VLA-ANGST survey using the 3-D tilted ring fitting software, BBarolo. Using the flat rotation velocities determined in this work, we have found that the majority of these dwarf galaxies seem to be in agreement with the baryonic Tully-Fisher relation. This supports the idea that this relation is intrinsic to all rotating galaxies, even in the low-mass regime, with some indications that there may occasionally be real outliers. The outstanding question becomes whether the modest observed deviations are intrinsic or whether they can be accounted for by observational uncertainties and physical effects like non-circular motions.