Astronomy and Space in the Next Decade: Post-Election Policy Predictions

With the 2020 United States elections concluded, we possess a general sense of the country’s political direction for the next four years. Not only will a significant presidential election be (hopefully) decided, but the dynamics of Congress will be solidified for at least two (2) years. How will these decisions translate into public policy? In particular, how will space fare over the next two to four years? Are we still intending to return to the Moon? Is Mars a part of our foreseeable future? More specifically, will public policy and budget debates be favorable to astronomy and science more generally? Do we see positive opportunities for regulatory efforts to protect the night sky? This presentation identify the positives and negatives resulting from the 2020 elections; the public policy issues to face astronomers through the middle of the decade; and, offer some positive direction for the future of space exploration and research.