The Star-Formation Histories of Brightest Nearby z~10 Analogs

Detailed observational data from high-redshift objects is difficult and sometimes impossible to acquire, hence the need to select ‘local analogs’ to high-redshift galaxies. We have recently selected 30 of the brightest analogs to z~10 galaxies, epoch when high-mass X-ray binaries (HXRBs) are expected to be the main source of heating to the neutral intergalactic medium (IGM) prior to the epoch of reionization. The galaxies in our sample are located between ~200 and ~450Mpc of distance, which immensely facilitates their analysis over actual z~10 galaxies. In this talk/poster we present the non-parametric star-formation histories obtained via detailed UV-to-FIR SED fitting with the newest version of the code LIGHTNING (Eufrasio et al. 2017 and Doore et al. in prep). Our analysis includes stellar emission, dust attenuation, and dust emission and it constrains well the histories of these galaxies, producing reliable star-formation rates, stellar masses, and infrared luminosities. We confirm these galaxies have low metallicities, low attenuation, and high specific star-formation rates, with star-formation rates ranging from 1 to 50 Msun/yr. We currently have two programs observing these galaxies, one in X-rays with Chandra and another in the FIR with SOFIA’s HAWC+. We present the latest data and results in this talk.