Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Jan 11, 2021

Computational analysis of star formation variability

Presentation #329.06 in the session “Star Formation on Large Scales”.

by A. Chavez
Published onJan 11, 2021
Computational analysis of star formation variability

One of the main obstacles in understanding galaxy formation is the unknown physics of star formation and feedback. The reason as to why there is so much mystery behind star formation and feedback is that this process occurs on a wide variety of spatial and temporal scales. In this project we use IllustrisTNG — a large, cosmological hydrodynamical simulation of galaxy formation — to study the physics of the time variability of star formation. We investigate how the star-formation rates of individual galaxies change over time by performing a detailed time-series analysis. Specifically, we compute the temporal power spectral density of the star-formation history to estimate the amount of power on each fluctuation timescales. We do this for simulations with different physical recipes for star formation and feedback. This allows us to study how different physical processes shape the time variability of star formation. Additionally, we make predictions on the time variability of star-formation histories of galaxies, which can be tested with new observations in the future.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with