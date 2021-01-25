PASHION (Paschen-Alpha Survey of Hydrogen IONs): Seeing the Ionized, Bubbling Galactic disk in Paschen Alpha

We have proposed the PASHION small satellite telescope mission. PASHION will use a classic Schmidt-Cassegrain telescope design with narrow filters covering the Paschen Alpha (Pa α) line at 1.87 microns to survey the Galactic plane with 2" resolution. The survey will detect extended ionized structures and individual compact sources throughout the galaxy, behind the dust extinction veil that prevents optical observations. PASHION will image giant HII regions, superbubble edges, and planetary nebulae and will detect a wide range of accreting objects, including young stellar objects, mass transfer binary systems, and windy massive stars. I will describe the mission motivation and plan and the expected data products that will be disseminated to the community.