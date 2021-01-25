High-Resolution Spectroscopic Abundances for over 200 Metal-Poor Stars

High-resolution (R ~ 40,000) spectroscopic data from the Southern African Large Telescope (SALT) have been used to measure elemental abundances for over 200 relatively bright metal- poor stars. Targets were chosen from the Radial Velocity Experiment (RAVE) survey, based on medium-resolution (R ~2,000) validation of their metallicity and likely elevated carbon. For our sample, we measured abundances of C, Mg, Si, Ca, Sc, Ti, V, Cr, Mn, Fe, Co, Ni, Zn, Sr, Ba, and Eu. These results are used in order to establish the fractions of Carbon-Enhanced Metal-Poor (CEMP) stars ([C/Fe] > +0.70), and to sub-classify them into various categories based on their abundances of neutron-capture elements, e.g., CEMP-s, CEMP-i, CEMP-r, and CEMP-no stars.