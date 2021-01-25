Kiloparsec Galaxy Structures and the FR I and FR II Divide

Using 3D relativistic hydrodynamical simulations I model the interaction of an AGN jet with a clumpy galactic disk. Using a series of simulations of AGNs with a total luminosity of 1042 erg/s, I vary the angle of the jet with respect to the minor galactic axis to model jets directed out of the disk vs. directed into the disk. Inside the ISM the AGN forms a columnated jet characterized by laminar flow. As the jet interacts with the clumpy ISM it creates a bubble of turbulent, shocked, hot gas that grows around the columnated jet. Jets that are more highly inclined towards the galactic disk will create larger turbulent bubbles surrounding smaller and weaker laminar flows. While jets directed out of the disk will form elongated structures dominated by laminar flow with very small turbulent bubbles. But regardless of the direction of the jet if a sufficiently large, dense clump of gas is in the path of the jet, the cloud will disrupt the jet and create a large turbulent expanding bubble. Kiloparsec scale structures in the ISM can have a greater impact on the evolution of the outflow than the direction of the jet. Dense clumps can either entirely block the jet, deflect the jet, or slow the formation of the large laminar flow region. This can lead to asymmetric galactic outflows, or outflows where turbulence dominates over laminar flow. For AGNs with a luminosity of ~1042 erg/s the local kiloparsec structure of the galactic disk significantly determines whether an AGN driven outflow will evolve into a smaller, more turbulent FR type I outflow, or a larger, more laminar FR type II outflow.