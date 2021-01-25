Modeling the Kepler Binary Star Population

Binary star population models play an essential role in the study of stellar formation and evolution. Without these models, it would not be possible to link observation with theory. For any observed population, it is necessary to employ reasonable assumptions when data is insufficient. The Kepler Eclipsing Binary Catalog is an excellent source of observations for modeling. We present the results of a binary star population model of the Kepler field. Input to the model comes from a stellar model of the galaxy as well as results from such as Raghavan et al. (2010) and Duchêne and Kraus (2013). Initial distributions are used to create a synthetic binary population. From the synthetic binary population, we extract an eclipsing binary sample to compare with observations from the catalog. The binary population distributions are updated and another synthetic binary population is created. This process is repeated until the extracted eclipsing binary sample agrees with the observation. We show that fixing mass ratio and eccentricity to have flat input distributions results in a logarithmically flat period distribution above 3.2 days. With additional observational anchors, mass ratio and eccentricity can also be fit.