Dwarf Galaxy Science with the DELVE Survey and the Astro Data Lab

The DECam Local Volume Exploration (DELVE) sky survey is an ongoing multi-component optical survey using the Dark Energy Camera (DECam) on the 4-meter Blanco Telescope at Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory. DELVE seeks to complete observational coverage of the southern sky with high galactic latitude (|b| > 10°) on DECam by combining existing DECam exposures from the NSF’s National Optical-Infrared Astronomy Research Laboratory (NOIRLab) Science Archive with 126 nights of new observations in the 2019A-2021B semesters. Here, we present an overview of DELVE’s survey strategy, data processing, and validation, and highlight recent science results, including the discovery of three new ultra-faint Milky Way satellites. We demonstrate how one of these new systems, the dwarf galaxy Centaurus I, can be detected within wide-area catalog data directly on the Astro Data Lab using the search algorithm provided in one of the “science example” Jupyter notebooks. The first DELVE public data release is expected in January 2021, with photometric catalogs to be distributed onto the Astro Data Lab.