Life cycle of Jupyter notebooks at Astro Data Lab

Astro Data Lab is an open-data / open-access astronomical science platform developed and operated at the Community Science and Data Center (CSDC) within NSF’s National Optical-Infrared Astronomy Research Laboratory (NOIRLab). It provides free access to tens of terabytes of astronomical survey catalogs and several petabytes of associated images and spectra, paired with co-located compute resources. Among the access modes to data holdings and powerful data services, the main mode is through Jupyter notebooks, which allows data exploration, analysis, visualization, and access to databases, images, and general survey data products. The key feature of our science platform is that users need not worry about any kind of software installation; all that is required is a valid Astro Data Lab account and a web browser. We welcome professional astronomers and data scientists, students and educators, and citizen scientists.

The Astro Data Lab team develops and curates an extensive suite of notebooks for our users, ranging from introductory level, through technical how-to notebooks, to entire science cases that reproduce exciting results from literature. We also develop and host a large collection of notebooks for astronomy and data science education.

Our poster describes the life cycle of notebooks at Astro Data Lab, beginning with how a notebook is being developed (often in collaboration with users) with source control on GitHub. We then show how notebooks are deployed to Astro Data Lab using webhooks, how we launch them at scale on our notebook server, and how we test the entire notebook suite to ensure that all notebooks always execute correctly on the science platform despite the fast pace of development at Astro Data Lab.