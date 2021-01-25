The North American Nanohertz Observatory for Gravitational waves (NANOGrav) Space Public Outreach Team (SPOT) is a nationwide network of undergraduate and graduate students trained to bring presentations about current discoveries in astronomy to K-12 schools and community groups. The Tuning In To Einstein’s Universe presentation introduces black holes, pulsars, gravitational waves, and pulsar timing arrays. The goal of SPOT is to inspire student interest in astronomy and STEM, including providing hands-on activities and classroom materials, following the SPOT model established by Montana State University. Highlights from the NANOGrav SPOT program include a nationwide reach through the NANOGrav collaboration including Puerto Rico with the presentation available in both English and Spanish. The program has adapted with the current needs of educators and now offers virtual presentations and activities. Program data collected from presenters and teachers demonstrates the overall impact of the program.