Abstract
Published on Jan 11, 2021

Improving the efficiency of gravitational wave burst-with-memory searches using precomputed, factorized likelihoods

Presentation #335.13 in the session “The Next Decade Of Nanohertz Gravitational-wave Astrophysics with Pulsar-Timing Arrays”.

by J. Sun, X. Siemens, and P. Baker
Gravitational wave (GW) bursts with memory (BWM) searches are computationally expensive because of the large size of the parameter space that needs to be explored. We present a new method in which precomputed likelihoods of single pulsars are combined in a factorized-likelihood approach that dramatically increases the efficiency of this type of GW search. Our technique further benefits from a degeneracy in the parameter space of single pulsar BWM searches, which allows us to combine the GW amplitude, polarization, and sky-location into a single parameter.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
