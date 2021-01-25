Improving the efficiency of gravitational wave burst-with-memory searches using precomputed, factorized likelihoods

Gravitational wave (GW) bursts with memory (BWM) searches are computationally expensive because of the large size of the parameter space that needs to be explored. We present a new method in which precomputed likelihoods of single pulsars are combined in a factorized-likelihood approach that dramatically increases the efficiency of this type of GW search. Our technique further benefits from a degeneracy in the parameter space of single pulsar BWM searches, which allows us to combine the GW amplitude, polarization, and sky-location into a single parameter.