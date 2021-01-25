Monsters across the spectrum: Determining star formation rate of AGN from SED analysis

Multi-wavelength spectral energy distribution (SED) analysis can be utilized to determine a more reliable star formation rate (SFR) since it relies on data from the entire electromagnetic spectrum instead of a subset. We have conducted a study to estimate a more precise infrared luminosity for a sample of 13 Type 1 and 35 Type 2 AGN by including new sub mm data from the James Clerk Maxwell Telescope (JCMT)/SCUBA2, in addition to archival data from UV to radio wavelengths, for SED fitting. In this study we investigate the effect of AGN outflows on feedback and its impact on galactic properties such as star formation rate (SFR) and gas kinematics. The result shows that the AGN-heated dust component is well estimated and more significant for the Type 1 AGN than for the Type 2 AGN. We also find that the SED based SFRs are slightly higher than the corresponding SDSS total SFRs. SFR based on ArtificialNeural Network (ANN) underestimates the SFR for the Type 2 AGN while it overestimates the SFR for the Type 1 AGN when compared to the SED based SFRs. In this study we also compare kinematic properties (obtained from Woo et al. (2016)) for our sample, with the SFR from the SED analysis. In general, our results are consistent with the results from Woo et al. (2016).