Star Formation Rate in Mrk 266, a Luminous Infrared Galaxy with a Dual AGN

We present star formation rates (SFRs) based on CO (1-0) and Hα measurements of Mrk 266 (NGC 5256); a system comprised of two colliding gas-rich galaxies, each hosting an active galactic nucleus (AGN). Using a CO-to-H 2 conversion factor of a CO = 0.6 (± 0.2) M (K km/s pc2)-1 on the CO fluxes taken by CARMA, we find that the total molecular hydrogen mass is 2.2 (± 0.7)×109 solar masses consistent with previous work. This leads to a SFR H2 of 23.9 (± 11.2) M yr-1 which is lower by a factor of 3 than result that comes from the IRX- relation. Using SITELLE at the Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope (CFHT) to measure H emission lines, we measure a SFR Ha of 236.4 M yr-1. These SFR are indicators of the possible effects that a dual AGN may have on the surrounding ISM.