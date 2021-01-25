Analysis of a Sample of High Redshift, High Luminosity FeLoBAL Quasars

Quasars are particularly luminous Active Galactic Nuclei (AGNs). The light from the central engine is absorbed by gas in our line of sight, producing absorption lines in the spectra. By modeling these spectra, we can derive the physical parameters of the absorbing gas as well as the velocities of quasar outflows, which tell us how powerful the outflow is. FeLoBAL quasars contain high ionization and low ionization broad absorption lines as well as iron lines. Though FeLoBAL quasars comprise less than 2% of the quasar population, they can contain the most powerful outflows, which provide information about galaxy evolution and feedback.

Our group models FeLoBAL quasars using the novel spectral synthesis code SimBAL, which uses Markov Chain Monte Carlo methods to fit a model to the spectra and derive the physical parameters of the absorbing gas from that model. Previously, our group has analyzed a selection of low redshift (0.5 < z < 1.5) quasars with a luminosity range of 45 < logL bol < 47.5 (Choi et al. in prep). Here, we expand our study to include a sample of high redshift (2.1 < z < 2.6), high luminosity (46.5 < logL bol < 47.5) quasars. As higher luminosity quasars are associated with faster outflows and higher redshifts allow us access to shorter wavelengths in the observed-frame optical spectra, we can obtain more information about quasar outflows and physical gas properties.