In October 2019, the ASAS-SN survey reported the outburst of a Galactic transient, ASASSN 19yt, coincident with a catalogued hard X-ray source. We characterize this source with optical and X-ray observations during outburst as well as quiescence. We consider the likelihood that ASASSN 19yt is a dwarf nova outburst from an intermediate polar; such outbursts are relatively uncommon.