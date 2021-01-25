Confirmation of a Brown Dwarf Binary Candidate

The statistical properties of populations of brown dwarf binaries have profound implications on the basic physics of star formation and solar system assembly. Additionally, binary systems present a unique opportunity to determine dynamical masses, which are essential for testing evolutionary model predictions. We present a sample of 9 unresolved L-dwarfs imaged at high resolution with the NACO (Nasmyth Adaptive Optics System [NAOS] Near-Infrared Imager and Spectrograph [CONICA]) instrument at the VLT (Very Large Telescope). We confidently confirm 1 low-mass binary system. This new binary is a great point of study for further investigation and insight into brown dwarf binary systems.