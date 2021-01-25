Searching for Star-Planet Interaction Through Radio Observation of TOI732

The possibility of detecting star-planet induced radio emission (SPI) by M-dwarfs and orbiting short-period exoplanets is the key to characterizing magnetic properties of star-planet systems. Detection and analysis of star-planet interaction could result in numerical estimations for the magnetic field strength of stellar and planetary bodies. We observed the TOI732 system in hopes to detect SPI due to the innermost terrestrial planet’s interaction with its host star. Our data is a twenty-hour observation in the 2-4GHz (S-band) frequency, using the Very Large Array in Socorro, New Mexico. This observation was taken over three days and covered the entire orbit of the innermost planet. The data shows a non-detection of the TOI732 star system and no detection of SPI between the host and the exoplanet. However, further analysis of other detected star systems that host short-period exoplanets could have the potential for detectable SPI.