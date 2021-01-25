Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Jan 11, 2021

Age-relations for low-mass stars

Presentation #339.19 in the session “Stars, Brown Dwarfs, and Binaries”.

by R. Kiman, J. Faherty, K. Cruz, J. Gagné, R. Angus, S. Schmidt, A. Mann, D. Bardalez Gagliuffi, and E. Rice
Stellar age is a key fundamental property for understanding the history, evolution, and future of stellar populations, the Milky Way, and exoplanets. However, age is extremely difficult to measure for individual stars. Low-mass stars, or M dwarfs, are the most numerous stars in the Galaxy, they have lifetimes longer than the current age of the Universe, and are likely to host the majority of Earth-like exoplanets. For this reason, these main sequence stars are ideal for studying the Milky Way and exoplanets properties in a wide range of ages. Ages of M dwarfs are especially difficult to estimate because methods used for solar-type stars break down as lower mass objects become fully convective. I want to build a robust Bayesian algorithm to infer ages of M dwarfs from three age indicators: 1) Position in the color-magnitude diagram; 2) Magnetic activity, as indicated by Hα equivalent widths; 3) Full kinematics, taking advantage of Gaia DR2. I will present the age-calibrations I did of these age indicators, including the age-activity relation for Hα. I will show the results we obtained from our calibration of the age-activity relation, which indicates that Hα equivalent widths decrease with age. I will also explain how we are going to use this relation to obtain precise estimation of M dwarf ages.

