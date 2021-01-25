Open Access Science at the CHARA Array

The CHARA Array is a six telescope optical/infrared interferometer on Mount Wilson, CA. With milli-arcsecond resolution, the CHARA Array can measure stellar diameters, image the surfaces of stars, resolve the structure of circumstellar disks, and map the orbits of close binary companions. Open access time is available to the community through the NOIR Lab time allocation process. We present statistics on the open access program and highlight recent science results from the community.