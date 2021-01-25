Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Jan 11, 2021

Pulse-to-Pulse Intensity Modulation of Three X-Ray Pulsars Using NICER Data

Presentation #340.03 in the session “X-ray Pulsars and Black Holes”.

by S. Levina, M. Tygh, A. Lommen, N. Lewandowska, K. Wood, A. Parthasarathy, and NICER Timing Working Group
Published onJan 11, 2021
Pulse-to-Pulse Intensity Modulation of Three X-Ray Pulsars Using NICER Data

We studied the X-ray emissions of the pulsars PSR B1937+21, PSR B1821-24, and the Crab pulsar (PSR B0531+21) using the Neutron star Interior Composition Explorer (NICER). We are looking for evidence of non-Gaussian modulation in the intensity of the pulses in order to study their emission mechanisms by conducting a pulse-to-pulse analysis. For PSR B1937+21 and PSR B1821-24 this is the first time that a pulse-by-pulse study has been done in the X-ray regime. We have observed that the pulsars PSR B1937+21 and PSR B1821-24 adhere to a Gaussian distribution of pulse intensities, while the Crab pulsar deviates from a Gaussian distribution.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with