Abstract
Published on Jan 11, 2021

A bright gamma-ray flare interpreted as a giant magnetar flare in NGC 253

Presentation #340.06 in the session “X-ray Pulsars and Black Holes”.

by K. Hurley, D. Svinkin, D. Frederiks, R. Aptekar, S. Golenetskii, A. Lysenko, A. Tsvetkova, M. Ulanov, T. Cline, I. Mitrofanov, D. Golovin, A. Kozyrev, M. Litvak, A. Sanin, A. Goldstein, M. Briggs, C. Wilson-Hodge, A. von Kienlin, X. Zhang, A. Rau, V. Savchenko, E. Bozzo, C. Ferrigno, P. Ubertini, A. Bazzano, S. Barthelmy, J. Cummings, H. Krimm, D. Palmer, and W. Boynton
On 15 April 2020 the extremely bright, short gamma-ray burst GRB 200415A was detected by five space-based missions of the Interplanetary network of gamma-ray detectors (IPN). We report here the final 20 arcmin2 burst localization by the IPN, which overlaps the central part of the nearby galaxy NGC 253, at a distance of 3.5 Mpc. The chance occurrence for GRB 200415A to be spatially consistent with a nearby galaxy likely to produce detectable giant flares is approximately 1 in 200000. As observed by Konus Wind, the burst light curve starts with the fast, (2 ms) rise of a narrow (4 ms) initial spike, which is followed by an exponentially decaying phase with count-rate e-folding time 50 ms . The total burst duration is 0.138 s. The burst is strikingly similar to GRB 051103, that presumably originated from the M81/M82 group of galaxies at nearly the same distance. The characteristic radius of the emission region, estimated from the blackbody spectral fits, is 20-40 km, of the same order as the radius of a neutron star or its magnetosphere. The implied isotropic-equivalent energies released in gamma-rays, Eiso, are 1.3 and 5.3×1046 erg, and the isotropic-equivalent peak luminosities, Liso, are 1.4 and 1.8x 1048 erg/s, comparable to those of a galactic giant magnetar flare.

