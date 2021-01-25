GALEX-selected Lyman Limit Survey: Preliminary Results

We have searched GALEX spectra of ~3000 known quasars for Lyman limit systems (LLSs) at z<2. The total redshift path length is ~230, and we identify ~90 LLSs complete for log NHI >~ 17.5 by machine and by eye. About 85% of the LLSs have complementary SDSS optical spectra. We present the redshift density, column density distribution and example spectra. The GALEX-selected LLS sample is in particular sensitive at 1<z<2.5, which complements ground-based and FUV-selected samples.