Abstract
Published on Jan 11, 2021

An Examination of Pulsation Periods of High Amplitude delta Scuti Stars with TESS and Kepler

Presentation #343.11 in the session “Milky Way & Galactic Center”.

by J. Hansen and E. Hintz
We examine a selection of objects observed by TESS or Kepler and compare the periods found using that data to ground based data to verify their periods. This allows us to confirm the ability of TESS’s 30 minute cadence to classify delta scuti variables. We then examine stars using only data from the TESS satellite. We find that TESS can classify short periods pulsations for monoperiodic delta scuti stars. We also present a multi periodic object and discuss differences and difficulties in examining it over monoperiodic objects.

