Transit observations of Hot Jupiter systems

A minority of all exoplanets discovered to date, Hot and Warm Jupiters are enigmatic planets not represented in our own system. Most literature claims these planets could not have formed in their current orbits and suggests they either migrated or were scattered to their present locations. We seek to explore what happened to the other planets in systems containing these planets. Using our observations of Hot and Warm Jupiters transits, we aim to discover transit timing variations (TTVs), transit duration variations (TDVs), and ingress/egress duration differences. We intend to characterize the dynamics of these systems with the primary aim of determining if there are other non-transiting planets in these systems. In this poster, we report our preliminary work from observations obtained at our Baker Observatory facility.