Abstract
Published on Jan 11, 2021

Abundances in M67’s Blue Stragglers from Infrared Spectroscopy

Presentation #346.01 in the session “Stars: Ages & Abundances”.

by K. E. Brady, C. Sneden, C. Pilachowski, G. N. Mace, D. T. Jaffe, N. M. Gosnell, and R. Seifert
We report on the detailed analysis of three blue straggler stars, S277, S997, and S1031, in the old open cluster M67 (NGC 2682), based on observations made with the high resolution Immersion GRating INfrared Spectrograph (IGRINS) at the McDonald Observatory 2.7m telescope at a resolving power of R~45,000. Species analyzed include C, Na, Mg, Al, Si, and Fe from atomic features in the H and K bands. Results are compared to published analyses of blue straggler stars in M67 from optical spectra.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
