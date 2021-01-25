COOL-LAMPS: A Photometry-Based search for Gravitationally Lensed Quasars

Gravitationally lensed quasars provide a unique opportunity to study both cosmological parameters and the host galaxies of faraway active galactic nuclei. However, of the 200+ currently known strongly lensed quasars, only a handful are wide separation systems lensed by galaxy clusters, which are optimal for studying host galaxies. We present the methodology and preliminary results of a search for wide-separation gravitationally lensed quasars in the Dark Energy Camera Legacy Survey (DECaLS). This search was conducted as part of the COOL-LAMPS (ChicagO Optically-selected strong Lenses - Located At the Margins of Public Surveys) project. Using the survey data, we selected photometrically probable quasars, which we then analyzed for lensing potential using separation, lensing geometry, and color. Follow-up is ongoing and we will show current results, and the application of our methods to recovery of known systems.