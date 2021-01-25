Skip to main content
Probing the Low-Mass End of the Initial Mass Function with an HST DASH Survey of Star-Forming Regions

Presentation #348.01 in the session “Star Formation”.

by W. M. Best, A. L. Kraus, K. N. Allers, B. Biller, B. Bowler, T. Dupuy, C. Fontanive, K. Kratter, J. Lu, S. Offner, M. Reiter, and A. Rizzuto
As the lowest-mass objects created by star formation processes, brown dwarfs are essential to a complete understanding of star formation in our galaxy. Leading models of the Initial Mass Function (IMF) differ most dramatically at the extreme low-mass tail, making brown dwarfs and free-floating planets the most sensitive test population for identifying the IMF’s shape and possible variations. However, the low-mass IMF remains poorly constrained due to meager samples of these faint objects in the Solar neighborhood and nearby, relatively small star-forming regions. We are using deep HST drift-and-shift (DASH) images of five large benchmark Milky Way star-forming regions beyond the Solar neighborhood to comprehensively identify members down to planetary masses and explore variations of the IMF with star-forming environment. We are leveraging 1.4 micron water band photometry to distinguish reddened field interlopers from low-temperature cluster members and quantify interstellar extinction, an approach that is difficult to replicate from the ground. We present initial results from our survey.

