MUSTANG-2 90GHz Observations of Star-Forming Regions From the Star Formation in Radio Survey

MUSTANG-2 90GHz Observations of Star-Forming Regions From the Star Formation in Radio SurveyAbigail R. Harden, Eric J. Murphy, Eric Faustino Jiménez-Andrade, and Brian S. MasonWe present 90 GHz imaging and photometry of 42 nuclear and extranuclear star forming regions in 17 nearby galaxies taken with the Green Bank Telescope (GBT) as part of the Star Formation in Radio Survey (SFRS). Additionally, we used 3, 15, and 33 GHz archival VLA data, to probe the radio spectral shape of these regions on ~1 kpc scales. We found the average spectral index from 3-33 GHz to be -0.25 ± 0.08 with a median absolute deviation of 0.16, and from 33-90 GHz to be -0.02 ± 0.03 with a median absolute deviation of 0.29. Our value of the 3-33 GHz spectral index deviates significantly from the canonical spectral index for star-forming regions of ~ -0.8. Additionally, the large dispersion of 33-90 GHz spectral indices indicates a complex and diverse radio spectral shape at frequencies ≥ 33 GHz. Our results demonstrate the need for high-frequency observations that better trace the radio spectra of galaxies, thus allowing a more robust derivation of star formation rates.