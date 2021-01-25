Multiwavelength Analysis of NGC 5331

We present an analysis of NGC 5331, part of the Great Observatories All-Sky LIRG Survey (GOALS) and examine continuum emission obtained through the VLA, ALMA, Herschel, and Spitzer. Using flux measurements from aperture photometry, we model the Spectral Energy Distribution (SEDs) for a set of images at ~1" (VLA) and a set at 6" (VLA, ALMA, Herschel, Spitzer) resolution. We find the emission fits well the modeled power law for thermal and nonthermal emission assuming a thermal index of -0.1 and a nonthermal index of -0.85. We find thermal fractions at 33 GHz that are <50% in global measurements of the component galaxies, but at smaller scales (~750pc) 2 regions in the south are >50%. From the flux at 33 GHz, the Star Formation Rate (SFR) is found to be ~7M☉/yr in the northern galaxy and ~30M☉/yr for the southern galaxy concerning global integrated flux values. These values correlate well with the SFR derived from total infrared luminosity, matching within the range of the uncertainties considered. From this, we conclude that NGC 5331 provides further confirmation of the radio-IR relationship for star formation and that NGC 5331 is very active in star formation, about an order of magnitude larger than our Milky Way. As this project continues, spectral line (CO) emission will be imaged and analyzed.