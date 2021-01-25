Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Jan 11, 2021

HST/STIS Recent Instrument Highlights and Calibration Updates: CCD Rotation, Coronagraphy, Spectral Defringing and Flux Calibration

Presentation #350.04 in the session “Hubble Space Telescope Updates”.

by K. Ward-Duong, D. Branton, J. Carlberg, J. Debes, R. Jedrzejewski, A. Jones, S. Lockwood, M. Maclay, T. Monroe, A. Riley, and D. Welty
The Space Telescope Imaging Spectrograph (STIS) onboard the Hubble Space Telescope continues to provide a unique resource to the astronomical community in its capacity for UV to NIR observations across a wide range of imaging and spectroscopic modes. We present an overview of recent STIS updates across a variety of instrument use cases: (1) an investigation into the long-term rotational evolution of the CCD position angle, and comparison with recent studies of spectral trace rotation; (2) a summary of existing coronagraphic modes and available tools for high-contrast image post-processing; and (3) the official releases of new spectra defringing tools for the G750M and G750L modes and flux calibration methods for echelle spectra taken in the E140M mode.

