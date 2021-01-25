Skip to main content
Published on Jan 11, 2021

The Dependence of Galaxy Inflows and Outflows on Environment

Presentation #351.02 in the session “Star Formation in Galaxies”.

by N. Kerrison, A. Zabludoff, K. French, and G. Lee
We aim to understand how galactic inflows and outflows vary among starburst, post-starburst, and quiescent galaxies and with environment, defined by local galaxy density and cluster mass. The galactic flows are detected and measured via the residual (interstellar) Na D absorption line in stellar continuum-subtracted galaxy spectra. Preliminary results suggest that the fraction of significant outflows declines from starburst to post-starburst to quiescent galaxies, suggesting changes in the importance of stellar and/or nuclear feedback over time.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
