The Dependence of Galaxy Inflows and Outflows on Environment

We aim to understand how galactic inflows and outflows vary among starburst, post-starburst, and quiescent galaxies and with environment, defined by local galaxy density and cluster mass. The galactic flows are detected and measured via the residual (interstellar) Na D absorption line in stellar continuum-subtracted galaxy spectra. Preliminary results suggest that the fraction of significant outflows declines from starburst to post-starburst to quiescent galaxies, suggesting changes in the importance of stellar and/or nuclear feedback over time.