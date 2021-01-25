Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Jan 11, 2021

Galaxy Zoo: Optical and NIR Morphologies from SDSS and UKIDSS

Presentation #351.06 in the session “Star Formation in Galaxies”.

by E. Warrick, K. Masters, M. Galloway, and L. Fortson
Published onJan 11, 2021
Galaxy Zoo: Optical and NIR Morphologies from SDSS and UKIDSS

Galaxy Zoo has now run on several imaging surveys, including SDSS (optical; GZ2) and UKIDSS (IR; GZ:UKIDSS). We examine the morphology of galaxies from these two projects. GZ2 morphologies are publicly available via data.galaxyzoo.org. GZ2:UKIDSS morphologies will be published soon. We compare galaxy morphologies in these different filters and investigate how various results based on morphology compare using the different morphologies.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with