Galaxy Zoo: Optical and NIR Morphologies from SDSS and UKIDSS

Galaxy Zoo has now run on several imaging surveys, including SDSS (optical; GZ2) and UKIDSS (IR; GZ:UKIDSS). We examine the morphology of galaxies from these two projects. GZ2 morphologies are publicly available via data.galaxyzoo.org. GZ2:UKIDSS morphologies will be published soon. We compare galaxy morphologies in these different filters and investigate how various results based on morphology compare using the different morphologies.