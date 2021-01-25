Tracing Star Formation in Spirals with Galaxy Zoo: 3D

The fourth generation of the Sloan Digital Sky Survey (SDSS-IV) brought MaNGA (Mapping Nearby Galaxies at Apache Point Observatory) with it. MaNGA has obtained spectroscopic, spatial maps for 10,010 local SDSS galaxies which have enabled scientists to produce a new wave of research on galaxy dynamics, kinematics, and evolution. The Galaxy Zoo: 3D (GZ:3D) project is a citizen science powered endeavour aiming to visually identify the different morphological features of a galaxy (https://www.zooniverse.org/projects/klmasters/galaxy-zoo-3d). We make use of GZ:3D and MaNGA data to investigate star formation in spiral arms.