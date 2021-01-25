Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Jan 11, 2021

The First Galaxies and Reionization

Presentation #401.05 in the session “New Views of Galaxy Formation and Evolution”.

by C. Willott
The transition from a neutral to ionized intergalactic medium is a landmark event in cosmic history. Facilities such as the Hubble and Spitzer Space Telescopes and ALMA have provided a first glimpse of the properties of galaxies in this early phase of the universe. I will discuss what we have discovered so far and some of the outstanding questions. I will talk about progress expected in the next few years with the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
