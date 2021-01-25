Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Jan 11, 2021

Challenges and Opportunities in Understanding Galaxy Formation in the Coming Decades

Presentation #401.06 in the session “New Views of Galaxy Formation and Evolution”.

by R. Somerville
Galaxy formation is governed by a complex interplay of diverse physical processes that take place over many orders of magnitude of space and time. In this talk, I will highlight what I view as the most important open questions in galaxy formation, and the greatest challenges faced by theoretical models. I will discuss recent progress in the field, and outline how the next generation of multi-wavelength facilities will help answer these questions, and which kinds of theoretical efforts will be needed in order to rise to these challenges.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
