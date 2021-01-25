Challenges and Opportunities in Understanding Galaxy Formation in the Coming Decades

No comments here
Presentation #401.06 in the session “New Views of Galaxy Formation and Evolution”.
Galaxy formation is governed by a complex interplay of diverse physical processes that take place over many orders of magnitude of space and time. In this talk, I will highlight what I view as the most important open questions in galaxy formation, and the greatest challenges faced by theoretical models. I will discuss recent progress in the field, and outline how the next generation of multi-wavelength facilities will help answer these questions, and which kinds of theoretical efforts will be needed in order to rise to these challenges.